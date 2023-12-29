Something Good
Something Good #95: It Hurts When I Do This
They also serve who only stand and ache.
Jan 30
7
4
December 2023
Something Good #94: Holding Back the Dark
Last chance to dance (donate).
Dec 29, 2023
4
Something Good #93: The Was That Year
2023, from a certain POV.
Dec 15, 2023
10
Something Good #92: New Traditions / Old Magic
Holiday treats.
Dec 7, 2023
3
Something Good #91: Let's Do Something Good
Help me raise some funds for a good cause and get something cool in return.
Dec 1, 2023
8
1
October 2023
Something Good #90: Temples
Looking for a place to think.
Oct 31, 2023
14
7
Something Good #28 Revisited: Satoshi Kon - The Lost Interview
My 2007 conversation with the master filmmaker.
Oct 9, 2023
12
2
September 2023
Something Good #89: From Saxony
A dispatch from the former Karl-Marx-Stadt.
Sep 27, 2023
9
3
Something Good #88: Irene
A mysterious story of unrequited love, discovered in a 12-year-old YouTube comment.
Sep 12, 2023
66
28
August 2023
The Something Good Index
A continuously updated list of everything mentioned in this newsletter, with commentary.
Aug 28, 2023
8
Something Good #86: Late Summer Recos
Some picks.
Aug 21, 2023
9
4
July 2023
Something Good #85: Frame of Mind
A mix, and what it might mean.
Jul 6, 2023
13
4
