Something Good #95: It Hurts When I Do This
They also serve who only stand and ache.
4

December 2023

Something Good #94: Holding Back the Dark
Last chance to dance (donate).
Something Good #93: The Was That Year
2023, from a certain POV.
Something Good #92: New Traditions / Old Magic
Holiday treats.
Something Good #91: Let's Do Something Good
Help me raise some funds for a good cause and get something cool in return.
1

October 2023

Something Good #90: Temples
Looking for a place to think.
7
Something Good #28 Revisited: Satoshi Kon - The Lost Interview
My 2007 conversation with the master filmmaker.
2

September 2023

Something Good #89: From Saxony
A dispatch from the former Karl-Marx-Stadt.
3
Something Good #88: Irene
A mysterious story of unrequited love, discovered in a 12-year-old YouTube comment.
28

August 2023

The Something Good Index
A continuously updated list of everything mentioned in this newsletter, with commentary.
Something Good #86: Late Summer Recos
Some picks.
4

July 2023

Something Good #85: Frame of Mind
A mix, and what it might mean.
4
