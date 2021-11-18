This weekend is Expozine, an annual Montreal small press/comic/zine fair which I’ve wandered in and out of for years. A few weeks ago, my friend the writer Sean Michaels asked if I wanted to make something for the fair and share a table with him and a few of his friends.

Of course I said yes! I took the opportunity to manifest an issue of Something Good into glorious photocopied reality. If you happen to be in town and want to swing by, you can pick one up for the low price of $2. Expozine takes place Saturday and Sunday, November 20-21, between 11am and 6pm at the SAT (1201 St-Laurent). I will be tabling on Saturday between 12:30pm and 2pm. Come by and say hi.

That’s all for this week!