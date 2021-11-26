So:

Last week I mentioned that I had printed up a run of Something Good zines, to be sold at the Expozine small press fair here in Montreal, based on an issue from early in this year where I described a long-lost and mostly-forgotten fictional children’s book. And while I sold a bunch, a handful (about 20) remain leftover.

I was thinking maybe I would sell them for $2 + postage to Something Good readers, but… urgh that feels cheap and lame. So I am offering them to you free of charge. I’ll even cover the postage! It is a tiny way of saying thank you to all the readers that have made this project so worthwhile.

Zines will be first-come, first-serve. I will only send out one per address. In return, I would love it if you could email me a #nojacketsrequired entry—a photo of a hardcover book with and without its dust jacket. I’m not going to be too strict about it, though. That part is totally optional. Just send me your address if you can’t get it together.

Please send all requests directly to my personal email address at slutsky.mark@gmail.com, because Substack’s email servers are weird about attachments.

And I promise more substantial content in the weeks to come. Hey, I got a new job and just finished an eight-year-long movie project, whaddya want from me?

Bonus track: