As readers and friends may know, for the past eight years my friend Sarah Watts and I have been working on a feature film called You Can Live Forever—a first feature for both us as writer/directors. It’s the story of Jaime, an Arthur C. Clarke-reading, Cocteau-Twins-listening gay teenager sent to live with her devout Jehovah’s Witness aunt and uncle in a small town in the early ‘90s, and the life-altering love she finds there.

We spent most of those years rewriting the script, with long pauses while we waited for money. In 2019, we received the happy news that we had secured enough funding to shoot. Then you know what happened next, and production was delayed again and again. (One happy consequence of these delays was that I started this newsletter as a way to fill time after a rather significant postponement in the winter of 2020.)

But last October, we did finally make it to camera, and with the invaluable collaboration of many talented people we got the darn thing in the can. We’ve been working on editing, music, and colour since, and I am happy that this week, as we near completion, I can announce that the movie will be making its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this June.

New Yorkers and those adjacent, I would love to see you there. Those further away, I should hope to have news for you soon.

More information, including screening times (our first is on Saturday, June 11, 5:30pm at the Village East by Angelika) can be found here. I will certainly remind you when the time comes for tickets to go on sale.

Bonus track:

That's all I got for ya today. Oh, also, I tested positive for COVID this morning. So that makes for a real "good news/bad news" day.