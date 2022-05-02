Last week I shared the happy news that You Can Live Forever will have its world premiere at Tribeca in June. For my readers in New York City and thereabouts (the tri-state area? Whatever that is?), I wanted to send a quick heads up that tickets are going on sale today. The film will be playing on June 11, 12 and 14 at the Village East Angelika and Sarah and I will be at every screening—so please come up and say hi if you do attend!

You can purchase tickets at this link, starting at some point today. I don’t know the exact hour that they go on sale but I doubt it’s going to be a “sold out in 30 seconds” kinda thing. Still, I’d move fast because you never know with these film festival tickets.

The film is very very closed to being finished. It is very weird to see it becoming a thing that actually exists in reality, outside of our little bubble.

Mark Slutsky: Customer

I wandered into Wilensky’s yesterday with my friend Simon Angell to find that the venerable old Montreal deli that happens to be one of my favourite places in the world was celebrating its 90th anniversary. A truly legendary place, featured famously in Ted Kotcheff’s film adaptation of The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz and which has barely changed in the decades since. Still the same pressed baloney sandwich; still the same deadpan no-nonsense attitude. Still, weirdly, the used CDs for sale.

CTV News was there to film the occasion and of course I leapt in front of the camera to pay tribute to the world’s greatest lunch counter. You can watch it here (click the image at the top of the page to play the video).

I loved Katherine Addison’s 2014 novel The Goblin Emperor, a story more concerned with court intrigue, alliances and betrayals than the usual magical tropes of its fantasy setting. (A genre trend I am very into; other examples include Seth Dickinson’s The Traitor Baru Cormorant and Arkady Martine’s A Memory Called Empire.) Last year’s Witness for the Dead, set in the same universe, and with overlapping characters, was also a treat. Addison’s worlds are engrossing and deeply believable, goblins notwithstanding.

So it was with delight that I opened this week’s edition of The Sunday Morning Transport, a newsletter dedicated to genre fiction that, honestly, had been piling up in my inbox unread, to see that it featured a new story from Addison set in the same world, “Min Zemerin’s Plan.” Predicated on the same brilliant world-building as her other works, it’s a great introduction to the series.

This week’s #nojacketsrequired comes courtesy of reader Calum Marsh, and features a bonus inscription to boot.

As always, please send dejacketed submissions to my email address at slutsky.mark@gmail.com. And I’ll add an additional challenge: please send along any interesting inscriptions you find as well. I love those.

Bonus track:

Every week I’ll send you Something Good. Thank you for the well wishes, I am now mostly recovered (touch wood) from COVID. Get your darn booster if you haven’t already.

If you like this newsletter, please tell a friend or sign right here on the dotted line: