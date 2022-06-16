I thought I could get ahead of the storm.

I was in a videoconference, at work, when everybody's phone started screaming. Thunderstorm alert. Tornadoes. Stay inside.

I looked at my weather app (a fancy new one I was trying out that I will never use again). It said it wouldn't rain where I was or near my home until 5pm. I decided to head home early to beat the rain, as I was carrying my new and expensive CPAP machine home. Didn't want to get that wet.

I got on the metro. Twenty minutes later I was at Rosemont station, the closest stop to my home, but still a 15-minute walk.

I took the escalator upstairs.

I found that the entrance area was, and still is, full of extremely wet and hopeless people. Outside, a mighty storm is raging. Like, full coverage rain. Angry rain.

My new weather app still insists that in five minutes there will be a "light rain." My old app, which I will never doubt again, has the guts to tell me the bleak truth: it will continue like this for another hour.

I have so far made one escape attempt. The rain let up for a moment. I made it as far as the corner before the skies opened again. Hopeless.

I ran back to the metro. I'm typing this issue on my phone, a first.

I have no idea how I am getting home tonight.

I was going to use this issue to post some nice reactions we’ve gotten to You Can Live Forever but then all this happened. No stamp today, no bonus track, no #nojacketsrequired. If you like this newsletter, please tell a friend or come rescue me.