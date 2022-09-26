I made something for you. This week’s Something Good is a playlist.

It’s called Mixed Feelings. Some of the songs on it are new favourites, others are old discoveries. Energy ad emotional levels vary throughout. Inconstancy is its very essence; this is by design (please see title).

I violated one of my cardinal rules of mix-making for this one. I’ll let you guess which that is.

It is a little less solipsistic than the last mix I posted here. It is meant to be listened to in order. Do not listen to it on shuffle.

It’ll see us all into October nicely, I think.

I made it in Spotify, because that, for better or worse, is where I mostly listen to music these days. You can listen to it here:

For those who don’t use Spotify, and more power to you, I also made a YouTube playlist. I don’t use Apple Music, but if somebody who does wants to port it over there, or to Tidal, please let me know so I can share the link. Feel free to use the cover art, above. If you want a higher-res version of the image… um, sure? Email me.

Enjoy.

Other things:

This article, by Isaac Schultz, about a Liverpool beach still covered in leftover rubble from the Blitz, is almost painfully Sebaldian.

Recently I got an e-bike. I love it. I really appreciated and related to Craig Mod’s ode to electric biking, “Electric Bike, Stupid Love of My Life,” and think about this paragraph every time I ride home from work:

The first time I rode one was nearly a decade ago, in Kyoto. The electric bike I rented was huge and unwieldy, but that tug of its motor never left my mind. I went to climb a hill and it felt as if a giant had gently placed his hand on my back and pushed me forward.

YCLF in ‘90s anime style, by artist A. Pradipta

In You Can Live Forever news: Sarah and I will be in Vancouver this coming weekend for our screening at VIFF; tickets are still available, so please come see the movie, and us, and please come say hi if you do! It’s playing Friday, September 30, at 9pm. There are a lot more screenings coming up; as always, our instagram account @yclf_film has all the deets.

We were also utterly astonished and honoured to be nominated in the category of Outstanding Directional Achievement in Feature Film for this year’s DGC Awards, alongside such luminaries as David Cronenberg and Danis Goulet.

More announcements and such to come soon.

This week’s #nojacketsrequired comes via longtime friend of the newsletter (and friend of the newsletter writer), Sarah Anne Gibson. The interplay between the images on the dust jacket and the cloth cover is particularly clever; any more examples of this kind of conversational approach would be appreciated, if you happen to come across them. As always, you can reach me at my email address, slutsky.mark@gmail.com, and as always, send your attachments directly there instead of replying to this email, as the pictures will get ground up and discarded by Substack’s servers.

RIP Hilary Mantel. RIP Pharaoh Sanders. Thanks to everybody who participated in the t-shirt survey (which is still open, if you want to chime in). Your responses were very helpful, and I may actually get something going if I can figure out all the details and find the time.

I wrote this issue while suffering a mild headache and while slightly sleep deprived, so please excuse its somewhat brusque, no-nonsense tone. I was feeling brusque, I was suffering very little nonsense.

Once or twice a month I will send you Something Good. If you like it, please tell a friend or subscribe below: