The atmosphere I’m hoping to cultivate.

I admit that my first experience with the new Substack Chat function was not a happy one. Last week, I got an email announcing this new feature, so I turned it on and asked, “Can anyone see this?” on a whim.

I was pretty sure at the time that this would not trigger an email to all of my readers. But I was wrong, and you were all spammed by Substack. I felt tricked into growth hacking their iOS app and was grumpy about it. Later, the design team apologized to me on Twitter and I felt a little better, though still annoyed that you had all gotten junk mail with my name on it.

A week later, I’m still not sure what, if anything, I want to do with this new tool in the newsletter mailbox. It goes against, a little, what I would like to do with Something Good: which is, specifically, not to post on a whim but to let at least a couple of days go by before I hit “send” on a post. (This is of course opposed to other places on the internet when fast, outraged or trying-to-be-funny interactions are encouraged by dark patterns.)

At the same time, it is a potentially fun way to interact with my readers, who I love, and I am also an extrovert who very much enjoys communication, so what the hell, how was I ever going to resist? (Seems like a lot less work than running a Discord, anyway.)

Let’s see what happens. You can ask me questions, and I have things I want to ask you. I have already gotten a great suggestion of a place to go in Madrid from my mom.

You do need the app, though, which is kinda too bad, but I’ve actually found it a decent way to read my subscriptions as they all live there in one place instead of spread out in my inbox. (I think Substack may have accidentally just re-invented blogging and RSS feeds.)

Here’s how ya do it:

