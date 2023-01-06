Hello and Happy New Year! I hope you are all happy and healthy and refreshed, caught up on your reading and movies and such, or at least one of the above.

(I saw a bunch of movies over the break, and the one I can recommend the most is TÁR. Go see it in a movie theater if you can.)

I have some news. Sarah and I are thrilled to announce that You Can Live Forever will be distributed in the United States by Good Deed Entertainment. The film will be released in the spring. I have been waiting to make this announcement for a long time. More details to follow soon.

You can read a little more about it at Deadline.

In the meantime, we will be heading to the Coachella Valley this week for the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Tickets are still available for our screenings, so come say hi!

We also expect to have news on our Canadian release soon.

Thank you to everyone who has supported this film in any capacity. It’s hard out there for indies, particularly Canadian ones, and every little bit is appreciated.

Elsewhere: I was asked to contribute to The Morning News’ annual “The Year That Was and Wasn’t” feature, and provided the above quote (plus a little more).

Check it out for the contributions of the many smart and thoughtful people I had the privilege of appearing alongside.

Bonus track—this entire DJ set by Four Tet; I will listen to anything he touches:

That’s it for this week. Lots of newsletter stuff I am excited to share this year. If you like what you’re reading here, please tell a friend or: